Notes From the World

Notes From the World

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Freedom of Speech (Just Watch What You Say)
A PEN America Report on Rising Isolation and Exclusion Faced by Israeli and Jewish Writers Triggers the Very Problem It Was Meant to Address
  Michael Deibert
53
I began the first day of my 53rd year gingerly accompanying my sweet senior dog, Lily, who has had some challenges walking lately, beneath a beautiful…
  Michael Deibert
Haiti’s Endless Transition
Rotating “Interim” Governments Have Now Lasted as Long as a Presidential Term While Violence and Political Positioning Continue
  Michael Deibert
"The Israeli settlers are becoming more and more dangerous"
A Conversation With Palestinian Activist Sami Huraini
  Michael Deibert
23:50
Bookshelf - July 2026
There was a light rain and thunder rumbling overhead as we made our way down the path and into the forest.
  Michael Deibert
"On October 7th, It Felt Like the Testimonies I Had Been Reading Were Coming to Life in the Most Horrific of Ways"
A Conversation With Journalist and Author Yardena Schwartz
  Michael Deibert
48:10
Cuba Libre
On the Fifth Anniversary of the Island’s July 2021 Protests, Its People Deserve to Live Free
  Michael Deibert
The Platner Class
Those Who Brought Us the Disaster in Maine Should Never Be Allowed to Repeat It
  Michael Deibert
“Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo Will Fall”
A Conversation About Nicaragua
  Michael Deibert
1:08:21

June 2026

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