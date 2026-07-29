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Freedom of Speech (Just Watch What You Say)
A PEN America Report on Rising Isolation and Exclusion Faced by Israeli and Jewish Writers Triggers the Very Problem It Was Meant to Address
Jul 29
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Michael Deibert
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53
I began the first day of my 53rd year gingerly accompanying my sweet senior dog, Lily, who has had some challenges walking lately, beneath a beautiful…
Jul 25
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Michael Deibert
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Haiti’s Endless Transition
Rotating “Interim” Governments Have Now Lasted as Long as a Presidential Term While Violence and Political Positioning Continue
Jul 22
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Michael Deibert
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3
"The Israeli settlers are becoming more and more dangerous"
A Conversation With Palestinian Activist Sami Huraini
Jul 20
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Michael Deibert
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3
23:50
Bookshelf - July 2026
There was a light rain and thunder rumbling overhead as we made our way down the path and into the forest.
Jul 16
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Michael Deibert
2
"On October 7th, It Felt Like the Testimonies I Had Been Reading Were Coming to Life in the Most Horrific of Ways"
A Conversation With Journalist and Author Yardena Schwartz
Jul 15
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Michael Deibert
2
48:10
Cuba Libre
On the Fifth Anniversary of the Island’s July 2021 Protests, Its People Deserve to Live Free
Jul 11
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Michael Deibert
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The Platner Class
Those Who Brought Us the Disaster in Maine Should Never Be Allowed to Repeat It
Jul 9
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Michael Deibert
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“Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo Will Fall”
A Conversation About Nicaragua
Jul 2
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Michael Deibert
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1:08:21
June 2026
Bon anniversaire, RDC
What we wanted for our country, its right to an honourable life, to a spotless dignity, to independence without restrictions, was never desired by the…
Jun 30
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Michael Deibert
1
When It Comes to AI, Happy to Be Left Behind
The Threats From the Tech Overlords About the Technology’s Inevitability Fall on Deaf Ears
Jun 28
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Michael Deibert
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Foxes in the Henhouse
The Winners of New York City’s Primary Elections May Be Socialists, but They Are Not All (D)emocrats
Jun 25
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Michael Deibert
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© 2026 Michael Deibert
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