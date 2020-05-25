Welcome. My name is Michael Deibert, and I am a journalist and author. For nearly three decades, my work as a reporter and analyst has focused on conflict, peacebuilding, democratic movements and organized crime, with regional focuses on the Great Lakes Region of Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, especially Haiti. With my writing here, as with all of my work, I hope to increases awareness of that which binds us together and the common humanity we all share. This kind of reporting, though I believe it is vitally important, is often a struggle financially, being both labour and cost-intensive with very modest remuneration. Please consider supporting this work if you can.