This past Friday morning, I woke up to rare good news from the world of international politics: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado had been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Price for, in the Nobel committee’s words, having “led the struggle for democracy in the face of ever-expanding authoritarianism in Venezuela.” The Venezuelans, who so often seem to be forgotten by the world, were remembered on this day.

Machado was born in Caracas in 1967 into a family of fairly rarefied lineage in politics and the arts, and in 1992 she founded the Fundación Atenea, an entity that sought to provide aid to Caracas street children. The nation’s politics were experiencing profound changes at the same time. In December 1999, with a meagre 46 percent turnout, Venezuelan voters approved a new constitution that dramatically concentrated power in the hands of then-president Hugo Chávez, who had been elected the year before. Before his victory at the ballot box, Chávez had formed a secret cell within the Venezuelan military and led a bloody 1992 coup attempt that left at least 140 people dead against the government of Venezuela’s democratically-elected president, Carlos Andrés Pérez, a mercurial populist who nationalized the country’s oil industry in 1976 and served as vice president of the Socialist International for 16 years. Chávez’s coup attempt was preceded by the caracazo, a wave of protests and violence - much of it committed by security forces - against stringent austerity measures in early 1992.

Following that fateful constitutional vote, Machado co-founded the organization Súmate in 2002 with Alejandro Plaz, which describes itself as “a national, voluntary, and pluralistic citizen movement” and its mission as being “building democracy…to facilitate citizen participation processes.” Meanwhile, during a 2002-03 strike at Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA) - the state oil company that Carlos Andrés Pérez had nationalized - the Chávez government fired 19,000 career employees, replacing them with political flunkies, then reneging on deals with oil companies, stealing assets and failing to reinvest in the industry. An April 2002 coup attempt against Chávez failed, and Machado’s actions during those chaotic days still remain the subject of some debate. Though their existence predated the Chávez presidency, after the 2002 attempted putsch, the president increasingly empowered armed irregular paramilitary groups known under the umbrella name of colectivos to exert social control in poor neighborhoods and terrorize opposition demonstrators. Chávez also brought in Cuban advisors to help him crush dissent within the military. The Venezuelan political scientist Ángel Álvarez perhaps summed up Chávez’s political orientation best when he noted the latter “did not have a democratic vocation, he had a revolutionary vocation and had a military education…He was fundamentally an authoritarian personality who did not accept dissent and was very intolerant of pluralism...Whoever did not follow him was a traitor and an enemy.”

Súmate was involved in a failed 2004 recall attempt against Chávez. According to the National Endowment for Democracy (NED), an organization financed by the U.S. Congress, Súmate received a relatively paltry U.S. $53,000 to facilitate workshops to educate citizens regarding Venezuela’s constitutional referendum process. In response, Chávez ordered four Súmate officials, including Machado, to be prosecuted on what Human Rights Watch called “dubious charges of treason” in what it characterized as “government persecution of political opponents,” a prosecution that eventually went nowhere. In 2010, Machado won election to Venezuela’s National Assembly under the banner of the Mesa de la Unidad Democrática (MUD), an election during which Chávez was accused by a director of Venezuela’s Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) electoral body of breaking laws prohibiting elected officials from using their posts to promote candidacies and which banned the use of state media and public funds for campaigning purposes. Machado lost a 2012 opposition presidential primary to Henrique Capriles, who then lost to Chávez, who in a 2009 referendum had removed all term limits, allowing perpetual presidential reelection. In March 2013, Chávez died and was replaced in the presidency by Nicolás Maduro, who had served as Chávez’s vice president for less than a year. Venezuela, already on shaky ground, began a precipitous decline.

Beginning in February 2014, a series of roiling protests against government corruption and economic mismanagement hit Venezuela, initially sparked by the attempted rape of a student at the branch of the Universidad de Los Andes in San Cristóbal, the capital of the state of Táchira, and the government’s brutal response to protesters there and elsewhere. A subsequent report by nine Venezuelan human rights organizations said that at least 41 people had been killed in the unrest and that the government had engaged in “criminalization, repression and violation of human rights in the context of protests [including] widespread and systematic attacks on residential areas against civilians.” One of the emblematic images of this period was the body of student and fashion model Genesis Carmona being spirited away on a motorcycle after she was fatally shot in the head by pro-government paramilitaries while protesting in Caracas. During this time, Machado was ejected from her seat in the National Assembly by the dominant pro-Maduro faction. The government later claimed that Machado was part of a plot to kill Mauduro, based on alleged emails that outside consultants said showed “many indications of user manipulation” and were “clearly mock‐ups and do not reflect actual screenshots.” For a number of years after her expulsion from the National Assembly, Machado hosted a political analysis programme on Radio Caracas.

Venezuela, meanwhile, spiraled ever-further downward.

Student and fashion model Genesis Carmona after she was fatally shot in the head by pro-government paramilitaries while protesting against the Venezuelan regime in Caracas in February 2014. Photo: Reuters/Stringer.

Maudro brought in even more Cuban intelligence agents to supervise a regime of torture of political opponents. In December 2015, the opposition unexpectedly won control of the National Assembly, claiming a stunning two-thirds of the seats in the body despite a nonstop campaign of government harassment and arrests of opposition figures. In October 2016, however, the government-controlled CNE blocked opposition efforts to collect signatures intended to force a recall election to remove Maduro from office. Opposition lawmakers called the move a “coup.” That same month, Human Rights Watch published a report concluding the country was “experiencing a profound humanitarian crisis [where] severe shortages of medicines and medical supplies make it extremely difficult for many Venezuelans to obtain essential medical care [while] severe shortages of food and other goods make it difficult for many people to obtain adequate nutrition and cover their families’ basic needs.” The report said the government had provided “no credible evidence” to support its claims that the shortages were caused by an “economic war” being waged by the political opposition. As Venezuelans were literally starving to death, the military trafficked food on the black market and triple-digit inflation left more than 70 percent of the population in poverty. The journalist Anatoly Kurmanaev, who lived and worked in Venezuela, first reporting for the Wall Street Journal and then for the New York Times, described what he witnessed thusly:

What struck me on arriving was how little the Socialist leaders cared about even the appearances of equality. They showed up at press conferences in shantytowns in motorcades of brand new armored SUVs. They toured tumbledown factories on live state TV wearing Rolexes and carrying Chanel handbags. They shuttled journalists to decaying state-run oil fields on private jets with gilded toilet paper dispensers.

A frequent talking point from regime apologists was that things weren’t in fact so bad, or, if they were, a 2017 round of U.S. sanctions were to blame for Venezuela’s woes. In 2013, just before Venezuela’s economy began its terrifying downward spiral, Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) co-director Mark Weisbrot, a longtime regime acolyte and contender for worst economist in the world, wrote in The Guardian that warnings of the country’s impending collapse were the work of “Venezuela haters” and “the international and Venezuelan media” responsible for peddling a false “catastrophic view” of the country’s economy, when in fact “economic disaster was always just around the corner but never quite happened.” Some six years later, in a 2019 report co-authored with Jeffrey Sachs (an economist whose shock therapy created chaos in Russia in the 1990s), Weisbrot attempted to argue that sanctions caused 40,000 deaths from 2017 to 2018, using the bizarre metric of comparing Venezuelan and Colombian oil production before and after a 2017. An analysis of CEPR’s study by the Brookings Institute published a few weeks later concluded that “the bulk of the deterioration in living standards occurred long before the sanctions were enacted in 2017,” with “worsening trends across all of the socio-economic indicators…well before the sanctions were imposed.”

Talks between the government and the opposition, mediated by the Vatican, collapsed in part when the government reneged on its promise to release political prisoners. In early 2017, protests again began to bubble up around the country, inflamed still further by a March 2017 decision by the country’s Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) - a supreme court that is in fact a rubber stamp entity working on behalf of the government - claiming to take over the powers of the National Assembly - a decision that it then reversed only days later. Protests swelled and were met with savage repression from the regime, with a Human Rights Watch report detailing how “security forces and armed pro-government groups attacked protesters in the streets, using extreme and at times lethal force, causing dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries.” The report went on to detail the torture that detainees were subject to as having included electric shocks, severe beatings, asphyxiation and sexual abuse including rape. During the same period, Amnesty International concluded that “recurrent attacks against the Venezuelan population and speeches inciting violence by the authorities indicate a premeditated policy of violent repression of any form of dissent.” In another report, the organization wrote of how “illegal raids and violent attacks on homes” intensified, involving “state complicity” in “abuses by the security forces and groups of armed civilians.”

In July 2017, pro-government supporters stormed the National Assembly, beating and bloodying lawmakers during a nine-hour siege. That same month, an Asamblea Nacional Constituyente (ANC) - a kind of parallel, pro-government body to the actual National Assembly - was elected in a vote that Smartmatic, the company which provided the voting machines for the tally, said was manipulated in the government’s favour by the CNE by at least one million votes. The following month the ANC declared itself superior to the National Assembly which it said in no way could check or abrogate any measures it might pass. It then went on to de facto block many opposition politicians from participating in elections the coming year. In May 2018, Nicolás Maduro was “reelected” as Venezuela’s president in a vote boycotted by the main opposition after the previous year’s violence and which the Lima Group - a coalition of a dozen Latin American countries plus Canada - said was illegitimate and which the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, said did not “in any way fulfil minimal conditions for free and credible elections.” Cuban doctors sent to Venezuela on medical missions told how they “were ordered to go door-to-door in impoverished neighborhoods, offering medicine and warning residents that they would be cut off from medical services if they did not vote for Mr. Maduro or his candidates.” The left-wing Venezuelan sociologist Edgardo Lander spoke for many former government supporters that year when he told the website Aporrea “We are very far from something that can be called democratic practice…The reaction of the government, already incapable of doing anything else, is the repression of the demonstrations, political prisoners [and using] all instruments of [the state] in order to preserve themselves in power.”

Democracy, chavista-style. Opposition politicians Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault after Venezuelan government supporters attacked the country’s National Assembly in July 2017. Photo by Miguel Gutierrez/EPA.

This set in motion the next phase of the crisis which, in January 2019, saw Maduro inaugurated as Venezuela’s president - illegally in the eyes of many - and the National Assembly invoking Article 233 of Venezuela’s constitution, which reads as follows:

When an elected President becomes permanently unavailable to serve prior to his inauguration, a new election by universal suffrage and direct ballot shall be held within 30 consecutive days. Pending election and inauguration of the new President, the President of the National Assembly shall take charge of the Presidency of the Republic.

Arguing that Maduro’s election was illegitimate and the role of the presidency thus vacant, the Assembly concluded that the interim presidency fell to National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, a member of the Voluntad Popular opposition party, a position that a number of constitutional legal observers found credible. [Guaidó did not “proclaim himself president” as is so often and inaccurately repeated by Maduro’s supporters abroad.]

In the ensuing months, as many nations recognized Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate interim leader, the situation on the ground grew ever more terrible. A report in Peru’s El Comercio detailed how, in the poor Caracas barrio of José Félix Ribas, the government’s Fuerza de Acciones Especiales (FAES) murdered at least 10 people in January 2019 after residents had joined a massive protest against Maduro. A 2019 report from Venezuela’s Programa Venezolano de Educación-Acción en Derechos Humanos (PROVEA) human rights organization described how the FAES was “operating like an execution factory in working-class areas,” committing summary murders at the merest hint of anti-government sentiment. A Human Rights Watch report the same year concluded the FAES had been “carrying out extrajudicial executions and arbitrary arrests in poor communities that no longer support the Nicolás Maduro government” and that between 2016 and 2019 alone, Venezuelan police and security forces had killed nearly 18,000 people for alleged “resistance to authority.”

Juan Guaidó and his allies, despite starting with immense popular support, were never able to dislodge the narco-kleptocracy that squats over Venezuela and which consists of not only Maduro himself but also Minister of Interior Diosdado Cabello [who in 2020 was charged in the Southern District of New York with conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and associated firearms violations], the Rodriguez siblings [Venezuela’s current Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and her brother, Jorge Rodríguez, currently president of the contested National Assembly] and others. The Venezuelan journalist Ewald Scharfenberg, the founder of the Venezuelan investigative website Armando.Info, who himself had to flee into exile in 2018, described the arrangement to me as a Mafia-like octopus with Maduro himself as the capo di tutti i capi (boss of all bosses) at the top. Guaidó’s interim government, such as it was, was dissolved by the opposition in January 2023.

And what did Venezuelans endure during these further lost years, years during which “revolutionary” tourists like the execrable Vijay Prashad and the Democratic Socialists of America came to party and pose with their tormenters? A 411-page 2020 report by United Nations investigators implicated Maduro and other high-ranking officials in systematic human rights abuses, including killings, torture and sexual violence, amounting to crimes against humanity. In April 2023, testimony submitted to the International Criminal Court outlined

Crimes of murder, imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty, torture, other inhumane acts, rape and/or other forms of sexual violence, enforced disappearance, forced displacement [and] persecution on political grounds [with the victims including] human rights defenders; social and environmental activists; humanitarian workers and volunteers; health professionals; judges, prosecutors, defence lawyers and other civil servants in the judiciary; university students, professors and supporting staff...Former police and military personnel…a large variety of civil servants; workers in both the public and private sector; retirees; journalists, media outlets, bloggers and social media users; land, farm and business owners.

The reported conclude that 8,292 extrajudicial executions had been recorded In Venezuela between 2015 and 2017. The firsthand testimony of the victims makes for horrifying reading:

One victim was tortured and sexually assaulted while in detention. She was pregnant at the time of the events, and the violence caused a miscarriage.

Another victim reported being identified by State security forces as a gender-diverse person and, as a consequence, being sexually tortured and exposed as a rapist to other prisoners, who sexually abused the victim.

[The victim] was kidnapped [by] a large number of SEBIN officials who tied his hands and feet, tied him to a SEBIN car and dragged him for more than a kilometre on the streets before taking him to the [Redacted] where he was tortured for 24 days. [...] They tore out his fingernails and toenails with pliers; suffocated him by covering his head with plastic bags containing insecticides, which significantly damaged his lungs; applied electric shocks to his genitals and intimate parts; hit his entire body with wet towels; made him bathe at all times in urine and excrement.

[The victim] tried to escape but she did not make it, they caught her and brought her inside the [Redacted], they took a plastic black trash bag, sprayed it with insecticide and they covered her head with it trying to asphyxiate her [...]. She was brutally beaten by these men, to the point that she fell to the ground, and when two workers from the [Redacted] tried to intervene to help her, they were killed on the spot. She continued to be beaten by these men, who also burned her hand, dragged her out of the house, took her to one of the stables where she was savagely raped.

Illustration of some of the anti-government protesters killed in the 2017 violence.

So this - THIS - was the environment in which María Corina Machado decided to contest the 2024 Venezuelan presidential election. She won an October 2023 opposition primary, but the government-controlled TSJ reconfirmed a 15-year ban on Machado holding office due to what it claimed was her “being involved... in the corruption plot orchestrated by the usurper Juan Guaido.” Instead, in an adroit move, the opposition opted to run former diplomat Edmundo González (who served as Venezuela’s ambassador to Argentina under Hugo Chávez) as Machado’s surrogate. Before the vote, the Maduro government jailed, among many others, Rocío San Miguel, one of Venezuela’s most prominent human rights defenders and the president of the NGO Control Ciudadano, as usual, invoking a plot against Maduro’s life. The Organization of American States (OAS) Panel of Experts on Venezuela and the Observatory for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders - a joint program of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) and the World Organization Against Torture (OMCT) - both characterized San Miguel’s detention as an “enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention” while Amnesty International called for her “immediate and unconditional release.”

The desperate hope in the country - after so many years of misery during which nearly 8 million people fled the to escape the pauperizing economic ignorance and militaristic sadism of chavismo - was palpable. “They’ve all gone!” one woman told the New York Times. “All of my relatives! In the United States. Peru. Ecuador. Colombia. I’m so tired of it.” Another voter told the Times (UK) “Fifteen members of my immediate family have gone. It is only the old, like me, who remain. This government has separated us.” In an Op-Ed published in the Financial Times days before the vote, Machado wrote of how, with a new government, “our people, now separated, could reunite and live together in Venezuela again. The dream of so many Venezuelan children who ask me to bring their parents back after years of earning a living abroad, could become a reality. We must prevail and make Venezuela free again.”

Despite all the obstacles thrown in the opposition’s way, with Machado serving as the moral leader and González as the proxy candidate, the opposition won the July 2024 presidential election. The opposition secured tally sheets - later legitimized by independent observers - from more than 80% of voting machines which proved Maduro’s defeat. The Carter Center, the nongovernmental organization founded in 1982 by former U.S. president Jimmy Carter, was one of the few outside entities to observe the vote [the government banned European Union observers], saying that electoral tallies showed González “leading by almost 70%” and subsequently releasing a statement saying “Venezuela’s 2024 presidential election did not meet international standards of electoral integrity and cannot be considered democratic.”

Rather than admit defeat the dictatorship simply declared victory [with no official tallies to back it up] and decided that it would arrest Edmundo González instead, pursuing him until his flight out of the country was arranged with the intercession of the opportunistic Spanish former Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Machado, for her part, stayed in the country, as the regime unleashed yet more savage violence against those who dared vote against it.

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) released a report in the aftermath of the elections that concluded that “violence used against opponents of the Venezuelan authorities has reached unprecedented levels [including] arrests, sexual abuse and torture.” This past July, Amnesty International released another report where it characterized the Maduro government’s “enforced disappearances” of critics “as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population, particularly those they consider dissidents, which amount to crimes against humanity.”

Despite all of this, the news of Machado’s award last week was met with churlish grumbling from the intellectual offal that passes for analysis of Latin America among too many in the United States.

Yale University Professor Greg Grandin huffed to Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman that it was “a perplexing choice” given to somebody “who’s completely aligned with the most militarist and darkest face of U.S. imperialism” who had “handicapped” Venezuela’s opposition (by winning an election against almost unbelievable odds, apparently). In her distinctive nasal whine, Goodman - who herself spent the early 2000s as a virtual public relations operative on behalf of Haiti’s despotic Jean-Bertrand Aristide - claimed that during the 2024 election “Venezuela’s electoral council declared Maduro the winner but the opposition claimed Gonzalez won,” with no mention at all of the statements by the Carter Center or any other entity contesting the government’s narrative. In 2019, Grandin was among dozens of regime apologists and supporters who signed a letter claiming that “US support has backed hardline opposition sectors in their goal of ousting the Maduro government through often violent protests, a military coup d’etat, or other avenues that sidestep the ballot box,” as if the opposition had not tried the democratic option and with no mention of violence by the regime itself. After the death of Hugo Chávez, Grandin wrote in The Nation that “the biggest problem Venezuela faced during his rule was not that Chávez was authoritarian but that he wasn’t authoritarian enough.” If you have $65,000 a year, you can get this guy to teach your kids, too, people.

The risible activist organization CODEPINK - which has long existed as little more than an uncritical conveyor belt for the interests of China’s genocidal dictatorship and which once (I’m not making this up) advertised for a “Venezuela/Latin America Coordinator” to work in, among other countries, “Columbia” [sic] in a position for which Spanish was “not essential” - raved that Machado - not Maduro - was “steeped in violence.” The sectarian oddballs at the Council on American-Islamic Relations - whose Executive Director Nihad Awad claimed the July 2024 assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Pennsylvania might be “an Israeli plot to ignite another war between the US and other countries in the Middle East at its behest” - took a break from getting author and terrorism survivor Salman Rushdie’s address at Claremont McKenna College cancelled to attack Machado as “a supporter of anti-Muslim fascism” because of friendly comments she had made about the state of Israel and its (criminal, in my view) leader Benjamin Netanyahu. Others pointed to Machado’s presence at a rally of far-right political parties in Madrid earlier this year that featured Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, former Rassemblement National leader Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders of the Dutch Party for Freedom, or her praise for Donald Trump, to whom she wrote upon winning the award “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause.” Machado has also called Trump’s targeting of alleged drug boats in the Caribbean - that is, killing people in international waters without even a veneer of due process - “courageous” and “visionary.” The Trump White House, for its part, immediately lashed out at the committee for giving Machado the award instead of Trump himself, saying that it “proved they place politics over peace.”

So is Machado problematic? Sure. But casting around for allies in the region and further afield, where exactly was Machado supposed to turn? After the TSJ had banned Machado’s candidacy, Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro flew to Venezuela to hold a jaunty joint meeting with Maduro. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum responded to the slaughter of Venezuelans with weak mutterings about “respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty” and Mexico’s ambassador was present at Maduro’s illegal inauguration. Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva mocked the stolen election and the atrocities that preceded and followed it as being presented “as if it were a third world war.” The governments of Argentina, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala the United States, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay jointly rejected the results, with Chile’s outgoing leftist president Gabriel Boric - who during his tenure in office proved to be the moral compass of the region - saying bluntly that Maduro had committed “fraud.”

Nelson Mandela, who fought another kind of tyranny in apartheid-era South Africa, served 27 years in prison and came out to unite the nation in a way that few even imagined was possible, yet he never stinted in his praise for Cuba’s Fidel Castro, a pitiless dictator who denied Cubans - black and otherwise - the right to vote as thoroughly as South Africa’s racist National Party ever did. Does that mean we should reject the totality of Mandela’s political struggle and legacy? The African National Congress also had an armed wing - Mkhonto weSizwe (Spear of the Nation) - that fought against the tyranny of apartheid. Does that somehow make Mandela’s struggle less just? When the so-called “democratic” governments of the United States and the United Kingdom were unwilling to help them as they fought for their lives during Spain’s 1936 to 1939 civil war, Spain’s left-wing government accepted the support of the genocidal regime of Russian dictator Josef Stalin (a Faustian bargain that would come back to haunt them). Do we thus discredit the totality of the anti-fascist struggle in Spain at the time? Should all of the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah, first leader of independent Ghana, be jettisoned because he visited Moscow after Russian troops stormed into Hungary?

It gets complicated, no?

Today, as those who like to think of themselves as the high-minded arbiters of correct thinking debate whether or not Machado was morally and ideologically pure enough to win the Nobel Prize, more than 800 political prisoners remain in jail in Venezuela. Many millions are still forced to live abroad where, in countries like the United States, they are savagely mistreated by a racist government that lies about them as it scoops them up and ships them off to a foreign prison without due process. Those who remain in Venezuela struggle for life daily, with a savage dictatorship - one of the worst the Americas has ever seen - that won’t take its boot off their throats.

If you are more outraged by María Corina Machado winning the Nobel Prize than you are about 20 plus years of pauperization, mass murder and misery that Venezuelans have been forced to endure, the problem is not her. It’s you.