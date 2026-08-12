Constantly needing to prove one is the smartest person in the room is not an endearing personality trait. Combined with a stated belief that one is right about everything all the time and that anyone who disagrees with you is dishonest, cowardly or bought, it doesn’t generally-speaking, add up to a winning assortment of baggage to haul around.

Being temperamentally unable to engage in the kind of uncritical hero worship that a lot of people are able to succumb to for politicians they support (I can’t even bring myself to do it for politicians I greatly admire, like Nelson Mandela), I have found a lot about Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan, not to like. The former director of the Department of Health, Human, and Veterans Services of the state’s Wayne County, Abdul El-Sayed, has said and done things both before and during the course of the primary campaign that I found pretty repellent.

El-Sayed - who has made denouncing the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) pro-Israel lobbying group (who I also loathe) a hallmark of his campaign - also blamed a March 2026 attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield on Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, claiming “hurt people hurt people” in reference to the perpetrator, whose brothers were reportedly affiliated with the sectarian Iranian proxy terrorists of Hezbollah. He derided his primary opponent Haley Stevens, with grotesquely misogynistic discourse, claiming she was “a suit with a large AIPAC bank account [and] I hope maybe they find some way to teach her how to string together two coherent sentences.” Despite repeatedly - and falsely - insisting that he never supported the highly unpopular “defund the police” movement that was all the rage circa 2020, CNN unearthed interviews from that year where El-Sayed repeatedly endorsed the concept.

El-Sayed also appeared on the stump with the Twitch streamer Hassan Piker, claiming it was “critical” that Democrats embrace Piker, a Little Lord Fauntleroy rich boy who has never done a hard day’s work in his life and serves as a pro-Kremlin, pro-Beijing propaganda conveyer belt. Piker once, with proud ignorance, said “What do you call Crimea? I call it a part of Russian territory, bitch” and responded to an elderly Vietnamese woman describing her suffering under that country’s communist dictatorship by saying “Fuck you old lady. Shut the fuck up you stupid idiotic old lady. Suck my dick, old lady. Goddamn, Yo, fuck this refugee.” He is also a strong supporter of the reactionary dictatorship in Cuba, which currently holds more than 1,300 political prisoners. You can tell a lot about a person by the friends they have made (and, indeed, the reverse, as Franklin Delano Roosevelt once famously asked the voters “to judge me by the enemies I have made.”). And on this score, El-Sayed has a lot to answer for in his elevation of the ignorant, bigoted Piker.

For someone who already lost one election - the 2018 Michigan Democratic gubernatorial election, where Gretchen Whitmer trounced him - El-Sayed still frequently comes off as an arrogant, bro-ish, sexist, pompous, jackass, reminding me of the kind of guy you meet at the local bar bragging that he’s “never been knocked out.” Well, maybe you should have been. Defeat has a lot to teach people and it builds character. Though his supporters (and highly suspect “polls”) argued that El-Sayed was going to defeat Haley Stevens in a rout, he barely scraped by, losing in key demographics that he will need to win in the general election, far trailing Stevens with black voters, rural voters and voters without college degrees. None of these groups are likely to respond well to endless lectures about how brilliant he thinks he is.

Perhaps most disturbingly, in an interview with the journalist Michelle Goldberg, El-Sayed claimed that (emphasis mine) “the only thing that has been driving any support for our opposition has been the $60 million of lies being put on TV.” When Goldberg questioned him on that, asking him “Do you really not believe that there are people whose opposition to your ideas, or skepticism of your ideas, is sincere?” El-Sayed’s response was “I think there are really quite few.”

These are the words of someone who has a very warped and primitive idea of the concepts of democracy and dissent.

However…

Despite the unappetizing aspects of El-Sayed’s personality and the way he has run his campaign, there really is no sensible choice for Michigan voters in November other than to support him against Mike Rogers, former U.S. representative for Michigan’s 8th congressional district. Rogers is a Republican which these days means little more than being a total slave for Donald Trump and the latter’s totalitarian ambitions and corrupt self-dealing.

For every question mark that might hang over El-Sayed, there is a screaming exclamation point that emphasizes the unfitness of Rogers for office.

Taking a cue from his cult leader’s denial of his defeat in the 2020 election in Michigan, Rogers has woven elaborate and baseless conspiracy theories about his loss to Elissa Slotkin in the state’s 2024 Senate election, spinning feverish (and false) tales of mysterious white vans carrying illicit ballots. The co-chairs of the Rogers campaign in Michigan’s Oakland County and Ionia County, Meshawn Maddock and Kenneth Thompson, both had to obtain federal pardons from Trump for their roles in promoting a false certification claiming Trump won the 2020 election in the state. As the Michigan Advance reported, “nearly a dozen of the other county co-chairs named by Rogers…had made statements online promoting conspiracy theories on the presidential election or the Jan. 6 riots.” Rogers has promoted the racial intimidation of voters by calling for off-duty or retired police officers to monitor voting in Detroit and opposed extending tax credits for the Affordable Care Act tax credits, the lapsing of which led over 230,000 Michigan resident to lose their healthcare.

Now a year and a half into Trump’s second benighted term as president, we have already we have seen lawlessness at home and abroad virtually without parallel in U.S. history.

At home, Trump’s government murdered U.S. citizens in the streets and disappeared legal resident into gulags in furtherance of its deranged, racist pursuit of immigrants, with United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) acting as the freikorps for the regime’s terrorism. Millions of U.S. citizens have lost their healthcare and half - half! - of Americans struggle to afford basic necessities like fuel and groceries.

Abroad, Trump dragged the United States into a disastrous, needless war with Iran, now in its seventh month and with little end in sight short of U.S. capitulation. The regime has engaged in a drumbeat of extrajudicial executions of boats and crew members allegedly running drugs in the Caribbean and the Pacific, earning Trump the unique status of war criminal outside of an actual war. The administration’s destruction of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) - perhaps the most effective means of promoting U.S. “soft power” in existence - helped kill some of the world‘s poorest people, leaving Congolese rape survivors scrambling for medicine and children starving to death in Kenya and Myanmar and Sudan. In a sop to narcos worldwide, Trump pardoned former Honduras president Juan Orlando Hernández - one of the hemisphere’s most prolific drug traffickers - who had been sentenced to 45 years in a U.S. prison for conspiring to distribute more than 400 tons of cocaine and related firearms offenses. Trumps slippery, dishonest personal lawyer, Todd Blanche - who conducted the tête a tête with jailed convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator and former close Trump friend Ghislaine Maxwell that led to a dramatic improvement in Maxwell’s conditions of incarceration - was recently confirmed as Attorney General thanks to the Republican-controlled Senate.

And lest we forget, I write these words nine years to the day that hundreds of far-right fanatics - many of the Trump supporters - rioted in Charlottesville, Virginia while chanting “Jews will not replace us,” during which they murdered 32 year-old Heather Heyer, American and patriot.

Whatever Abdul El-Sayed may be, he is not THAT, and, simply put, these are all policies that Mike Rogers will support and these are all policies that Abdul El-Sayed will oppose. A MAGA lapdog like Mike Rogers as Michigan’s junior senator would be a disaster for the state and for the country.

And unlike Rogers, I think El-Sayed may have room to grow. He has spoken eloquently about the happenstance of fate that allowed him to grow up and study in the United States while many members of his immediate family groan under the authoritarian rule of dictator Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Egypt, noting that “my family comes from a country where there is no democracy, and I don’t want to see my tax dollars used to impose a strangling grip on the Egyptian people.” If he might expand the notion of tying U.S. foreign aid to genuine human rights goals beyond just Israel and Egypt to include the governments of the United Arab Emirates, Rwanda and other malefactors, no one would be more pleased than me. El-Sayed is also a strong supporter of U.S. aid to Ukraine as that country fends off Vladimir Putin’s illegal, imperialist invasion, saying “when it comes to Ukraine, I think we are involved in a righteous struggle to protect a sovereign nation from being invaded by their neighbor. That’s completely consistent with international law.”

My advice to El-Sayed? Learn some humility. Not everyone you are running to represent was fortunate enough to grown up with the material comforts and good fortune you have consistently encountered in your life. You need to realize that, despite your many accomplishments and the rush the roar of the crowd clearly gives you, you don’t - and never will - have all the answers and you can learn something from the great, unfortunate struggling masses, too.

Politics isn't about finding the perfect candidate who aligns exactly with all your views, but about finding the candidate who you think will do the least harm and hopefully at least some good. As a former New Orleans resident, I am reminded of the 1991 Louisiana gubernatorial election that pitted the charming and wildly corrupt Edwin Edwards against the white supremacist former Grand Wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, David Duke. Louisiana voters responded by fashioning bumper stickers reading “Vote For The Crook: It’s Important” and, memorably, “Vote for the Lizard, not the Wizard.”

Mike Rogers may not be David Duke (and Abdul El-Sayed is certainly not Edwin Edwards), but Rogers is running to support a regime every bit as violent, racist and incompetent as one Duke could have created in his most detached-from-reality dreams. Abdul El-Sayed, whatever his flaws, will be that same regime’s opponent and, today, as our democracy and our nation hangs by a thread, that is reason enough to vote for him.