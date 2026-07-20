"The Israeli settlers are becoming more and more dangerous"

Sami Huraini is a Palestinian human rights activist whose family hails from the South Hebron Hills in the West Bank, one of the centres of the most intense violence currently being committed by Israeli settlers, often with the tacit support and sometimes the outright collaboration of the Israeli military. In 2017, Huraini co-founded Shabab Sumud (Youth of Sumud or Steadfast Youth), an organization that seeks to provide support to Palestinian residents under threat by Israeli settlers or the military. Members accompany children to and from school and shepherds to their fields, and monitor settlers who attack farmers during the olive harvest season, sharing videos and photos on social networks in case of attack. In 2021, along with his sister, Sameeha Huraini, he was awarded the Front Line Defenders Award for Human Rights Defenders at Risk from the Irish-based human rights organisation the International Foundation for the Protection of Human Rights Defenders. He joins us on Notes From the World today to talk about the situation in the South Hebron Hills and the reality of life under occupation.