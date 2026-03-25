Code Pink co-founder and tyranny aficionado Medea Benjamin with other useful idiots on their way to their Cuban human safari.

One would think that the Caribbean nation of Cuba - upon which a reactionary 67 year-old dictatorship squats and whose people are experiencing draconian collective punishment by the Trump regime - had suffered enough in recent years. Home to a violent, reactionary tyranny the currently holds nearly 1,100 political prisoners and strangled by a months’ old fuel blockade by a despotic U.S. president who has declared that he “can do anything I want” with it, Cuba’s long-suffering populace might have yet been spared the garish spectacle of the so-called Nuestra América (Our America) Convoy. A collection of some of the world’s most tedious and insufferable people, the convoy invaded the country ostensibly to bring “aid” but clearly with the priority of buttressing Cuba’s illegitimate and much-hated government.

The trip was largely the creation of a handful of risible activist organizations. There was Code Pink, which has long existed as little more than an uncritical conveyor belt for the interests of China’s genocidal dictatorship and which once advertised for a “Venezuela/Latin America Coordinator” to work in, among other countries, “Columbia” [sic] in a position for which Spanish was “not essential.” There was Progressive International, a cadre of fringe left, largely European, politicos and activists who in 2024 attacked "opposition violence” in Venezuela, following what it called was “President Nicolás Maduro's re-election” after a vote where opposition-secured tally sheets - later legitimized by independent observers - in fact proved Maduro’s defeat and even after a 411-page 2020 report by United Nations investigators implicated the Venezuelan government in systematic human rights abuses amounting to crimes against humanity. There were the sectarian, campist oddballs of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), whose previous regime-supporting trips to Cuba I detailed here, and there was People’s Forum, like Code Pink, benefiting from the immense financial largesse of U.S. millionaire Neville Roy Singham, the husband of Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans.

[In a revealing bit of irony, the plane that many of those coming from the United States chartered to Havana was operated by World Atlantic Airlines, an entity previously best known for operating deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security, including flights during which “evacuations were led not by flight attendants but by untrained guards” who “made no emergency announcements for passengers [and] simply got themselves out.”]

As was perhaps inevitable, the Nuestra América tour took on a bizarre, nightmarish quality that veered between a mélange of poverty porn tour human safari and self-aggrandizing selfie opportunity in which the foreigners, with no apparent sense of irony, tried to warble a few lines of the famous Cuban tune “Guantanamera” in their shuttle bus, a song made famous by the great Afro-Cuban singer Celia Cruz, who fled the dictatorship the Castro brothers - Fidel and Raúl - imposed and was denied permission to return by the regime even to bid goodbye to her dying mother.

What kind of regime where the activists - who gave Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel a standing ovation - going to support, exactly?

It was one which a recently-released Amnesty International report characterized as targeting “women human rights defenders, activists, and journalists” with “arbitrary detentions, illegal interrogations, undue surveillance, unjust criminalization, and due process violations [including] forced nudity and invasive body searches during arrests; stigmatization by attacking aspects of their gender and physical appearance; and discrimination based on age and sexual orientation.” It was a state in which PEN International described “Cuban writers and artists [continuing] to face relentless persecution for their books, articles, and protests. The government’s systematic efforts to silence them reveal the profound fear of free expression that lies at the heart of repression in Cuba.” It was a dynasty - designed to profit a military and Communist elite above all others - where the military-run Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA) currently holds $18 billion in assets, larger than the international reserves of entire nations like Costa Rica, Uruguay and Panama, and where the Cuban government saw fit to invest over $200 million in as the country’s electricity grid collapsed.

Failed British Labour leader and MP Jeremy Corbyn pausing with the valet of Cuba’s dictatorship, Miguel Díaz-Canel.

Failed U.K. Labour leader and all around anti-semitic and war crimes denying crank Jeremy Corbyn was there. So was Spain’s disgraced former Deputy Prime Minister, Pablo Iglesias, who sat on the board of an organization, the Centro de Estudios Políticos y Sociales (CEPS), that gobbled up at least €3.7 million courtesy of the government of deceased Venezuela caudillo Hugo Chávez even as Chávez was bankrupting Venezuela itself and deeply wounding its democracy. Isra Hirsi, the ne’er-do-well professional activists daughter of Rep. Ilhan Omar was there, too.

Pasty-faced and pudgy, the Irish group Kneecap - who in the past have been effusive in their support of the Lebanese Islamist political party and paramilitary group Hezbollah even as the latter committed horrific ethnic cleansing in defense of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad - showed up claiming the group was using its “platform for what’s right and what’s good.” They evertheless remained studiously silent about the incarceration of Cuban raperos like Nando OBDC (sentenced to five years in prison for “propaganda against the constitutional order”) and Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Pérez, designated a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International and currently serving nine years in prison for “contempt” and “public disorder” for daring to stand up to the regime’s abuses and hypocrisy in his music, most notably as part of the collective behind the 2021 song “Patria y Vida.” The cowardice of Kneecap’s stance is especially ironic given the group’s naked profiteering off black culture.

The activists were at pains to justify the luxury with which they surrounded themselves during a trip with the desperate straits of the people they were ostensibly there to “help.” Hasan Piker, a poor-little-rich-boy animal-abusing Twitch streamer, simply lied and claimed that he was “the Treasury Department makes it illegal for American citizens to stay at whatever accommodations they want to stay in with the exception of like four hotels,” suggesting that casa particulars (where I stayed at during more than a dozen trips to Cuba) were some how beneath him and his comrades for purposes of “coordination.”

And what was the reaction of actual Cubans to all this?

Yoani Sánchez, the Cuban journalist who founded the independent digital media outlet 14ymedio and winner of the Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award and who is regularly subject to draconian restrictions by the dictatorship, wrote the following on Facebook:

They say they’ve come to support the Cuban people, but they meet with the man who gave the “order to fight” to repress those who took to the streets on July 11th demanding “Freedom!” They claim they want to “break the energy blockade,” but they waste electricity on a meeting at the Convention Palace that could illuminate several buildings in my neighborhood, which are currently plunged into darkness. In front of microphones, they repeat that they reject “the policy of strangulation” against the island, and yet they embrace those who muzzle us, take photos with those who repress us, and smile alongside those who are destroying our nation, forcing our children to emigrate, and drowning what little hope we have left.

The journalist Luz Escobar, in exile from Cuba since 2022 after relentless government repression there, meanwhile weighed in that

There is something profoundly infuriating about seeing how these people organize an international flotilla to Cuba “in solidarity with its people,” while ignoring, or choosing to ignore, a basic reality: we Cubans ourselves have been prevented for years from doing exactly that. And more: we have been prevented from building a country in our own image. Cubans in exile have tried to send aid, return, participate in the destiny of their country, and have been blocked, monitored, expelled, or simply silenced. Not by Washington. By the Cuban state itself.

They talk about “breaking the blockade,” but they omit the internal blockade. The one that decides who enters, who leaves, who helps, and under what conditions. The one that turns aid into control and solidarity into propaganda. The Cuban crisis did not begin with the external sanctions directed at the regime. For more than six decades, Cuba has been a country where the government has managed scarcity, restricted basic rights, and prevented its own citizens from acting freely, even when it comes to helping their own.

If you truly want to show solidarity with the Cuban people, start by listening to Cubans. All of them. Including those of us who are abroad. Including those of us who have been excluded. Because there is no gesture more empty than bringing aid to a country without acknowledging who decides, within that country, what is allowed and what is not. And, above all, without understanding which side you are taking by going to Cuba today on that flotilla: the side of power…And while they are imprisoned, you arrive by boat to “celebrate” Cuba. This is not how you help a people: this is how you legitimize those who repress them.

As the Nuestra América folks buffooned their way around Havana, the Cuban people themselves were giving ample evidence of their weariness of the regime that has so long tormented them.

In the Santos Suárez neighborhood of Havana, residents “took to the streets and blocked the road with bonfires.” In the city of Morón, in Ciego de Ávila Province east of Havana, the inhabitants went even further, sacking and burning the Communist Party headquarters there.

The Nuestra América convoy clearly came to lord over the misery that Cubans are experiencing in an effort to breath life into played-out political slogans and a moribund totalitarian model. But the Cubans themselves have set any illusions they might have about their government and its “system” on fire a long time ago. There is something that the foreigners could learn from in that.