"On October 7th, It Felt Like the Testimonies I Had Been Reading Were Coming to Life in the Most Horrific of Ways"

Yardena Schwartz is a journalist and author whose writing has appeared in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Review of Books, the Economist, and Foreign Policy, among other publications. She is the author of Ghosts of a Holy War: The 1929 Massacre in Palestine That Ignited the Arab-Israeli Conflict, which was called “a good book about a bad mess” by the Wall Street Journal and “a superb, meticulous and hauntingly detailed account” by Commentary Magazine. She joined us on Notes from the World to discuss her book and the situation in Israel and Palestine both before and after 7 October 2023.

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