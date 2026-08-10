By mid-day, the sun blazes down on 4th Street with such ferocity that you can hardly believe you’re living in the subtropics. Every bit of moisture under the great star feels squeezed out of the glistening black macadam over which the cars ply their north-south route, and off the pale sidewalks on which the homeless, many in the grip of addiction, shuffle back and forth, sometimes pausing to seek respite under the spread of a tree’s branches or inside a bus shelter.

I live in a working-class, majority African-American neighborhood in South Saint Petersburg, not far from the Saint Pete campus of the University of South Florida, where I teach. It’s similar to the working-class/working-poor neighborhoods that I’ve lived in for the majority of my life.

Though the human fauna on the boulevard can lean towards the despairing - an African-American man pushes a white woman in a dilapidated wheelchair past a local dope spot, both so ravaged by drugs and life on the street that it’s hard to tell their true age; a shirtless white kid I would guess in his early 20s arguing animatedly on a corner with demons that only he can see - the neighborhood itself is tree-shaded and mostly calm. Single family homes, some neatly kept and some a bit more dilapidated, rest under towering pines and unfurling oak trees. Most people here hold two jobs, their regular 9 to 5 and then a side hustle on the weekends. One neighbor cooks and sells barbecue. Another has a small landscaping business. Everybody worries about and speaks of the struggle to maintain with the current cost of living, where virtually everything has become expensive all the time. Some speak about their political representation being eroded by Supreme Court-endorsed Republican gerrymandering such as we have seen here in Florida. They are not talking about Gaza or AIPAC.

I am right there with them in terms of precarity, patching various sources of income together from teaching and endeavors like this newsletter - which you can become a paid subscriber to here - and hoping to get from one month to the next while also tending to my health “situation.” I recently had to delay an important reporting trip to Mexico due to lack of funds, but I hope to make it nevertheless in the next month or two. I feel considerable guilt that I have not been able to finance a trip back to Haiti - beautiful, tormented Haiti - yet this this year, where now-nearly 30 years of experience are particularly useful at moments like this in decoding the country’s violent political freefall, when too many foreign reporters avoid Port-au-Prince entirely. I realize that newsletters, social media and other public-facing discourses are generally crafted so whoever is presenting themselves can essentially brag with studied modesty about how they simply move on from one satisfying triumph to the next, but I also think it is important that the public know the reality of journalists these days, particularly those without any sort of institutional backing from a publication. I am far from the only one in this position, and as the world needs to know what is going on now more than ever, there’s rarely been a more difficult moment in which for journalists to ply their trade and keep their heads above water. It reminds me of a passage from The Road to Wigan Pier, George Orwell’s 1937 study of the living conditions among the working class in Lancashire & Yorkshire in the north of England:

The people who have got to act together are all those who cringe to the boss and all those who shudder when they think of the rent. This means that the small-holder has got to ally himself with the factory-hand, the typist with the coal-miner, the schoolmaster with the garage mechanic. There is some hope of getting them to do so if they can be made to understand where their interest lies….Poverty is poverty, whether the tool you work with is a pick-axe or a fountain-pen.

This new city has its pleasant diversions, too. Last week, a friend and I went out to swim at Fort De Soto Park, my favourite beach in the city, part of a county park that remains largely wild and untouched, it’s shimmering blue-green water occasionally breaking to reveal the fin of a passing dolphin. After that, we visited two of my favourite little hole-in-the-wall grocery stores, one Lebanese and the other Laotian. On the weekend, I strolled beneath a carnally fiery sunset in the early evening to see art at a series of exhibits by local painters and sculptors, passing colourful murals that enlivened an urban core. This autumn, my latest book, With the Pen In One Hand and the Sword in the Other: Haiti and the United States in the Nineteenth Century, will come out with University of Georgia Press, and, with it, a book tour where I again hope to spread the gospel of Haiti and its contribution to humanity far and wide.

Classes will be starting soon, and I will be able to start teaching the kids again, introducing them to the work of journalists like Anthony Shadid, Alma Guillermoprieto and Hunter S. Thompson. I received some touching feedback from the students last semester about the impact the class had on some of them, opening a world to them of writing and globally-minded experience that seems to have been somewhat unique in their education thus far. I am really glad to have the opportunity to do that.

As I tend to read a lot over the summer, I am currently reading for this first time William Faulkner’s 1932 novel Light in August, the fourth of the Mississippi author’s works that I will have read since my youth, after As I Lay Dying (1930), Absalom, Absalom! (1936) and the short story collection Go Down, Moses (1942). Reading his work again, I am reminded of the irony that Faulkner has become in some way this kind of totemic, cuddly figure in Mississippi because it is hard to imagine an author who painted a less flattering picture of the South in general and Mississippi in particular. The stories of the characters in the book make me think of the troubled side of humanity who I alluded to earlier, and who seem to be frequently put in my path, as they were regularly when I was living in Baltimore before I moved down here. A particular line in it brings to mind the “throwaway people” on the downside of advantage that I so often see before me:

It was as though he had been doing it for so long now that all of him had become scattered and diffused and now there was nothing left but the transparent and weightless shell blown oblivious and without destination upon whatever wind.

Wherever this latest missive finds you, I hope you are all well and that lush, green summer has been good to you. Sooner than we can know, the crisp, invigorating autumn will be upon us as the dizzying rush of years pass by. Every season, like every city, has its charms.

Much love,

MD