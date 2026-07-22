Notes From the World

Notes From the World

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Dan ONeil's avatar
Dan ONeil
Jul 22

This is a sobering historical context. Unfortunately, the current proposals on the table—holding elections and deploying a small UN force—appear fundamentally inadequate. Conducting credible elections is virtually impossible while armed gangs control major regions, as they would effectively control who campaigns and votes. Moreover, historical precedent shows that establishing peace required strong US military leadership. It is difficult to see how a force of just 5,000 peacekeepers could effectively counter the current gang dominance.

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