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Earlier this month, PEN America, the largest of the more than 100 PEN centers around the world that comprise PEN International, released a report titled “A Silent Moratorium.” The report proposed to look at the “rising isolation and exclusion” it said had bene encountered by Israeli and Jewish writers since “the horrors of the Hamas-led terrorist attacks [of 7 October 2023] and the devastation of Israel’s war and what human rights organizations and experts have determined to be genocide in Gaza.” The report was authored by PEN America’s Interim Chief Communications Officer Lisa Tolin, Former Chief Communications Officer Geraldine Baum and Malka Margolies, whose LinkedIn bio lists her as a “Consultant, Senior Public Relations and Communications Executive [and] Nonfiction Judaica Books Expert.”

Along with PEN America’s report last September, “All That Is Lost: The Cultural Destruction of Gaza,” which sought to examine the cultural fallout of the 7 October 2023 massacre by Hamas and allied groups and the horrific collective punishment of Gaza and its citizens by the Netanyahu government that followed, the new report crafted a picture of a conflict in which cultural workers themselves have become a casualty.

The new report quoted Israeli and Jewish writers and others in the literary community as they recounted “event disinvitations and cancellations, and new and growing barriers to publication…[harassment] on social media, [being] review-bombed on Goodreads, and subjected to online calls not to be read, platformed, or engaged with if they had ever shown support for Israel or Zionism,” with “some writers [describing] being ignored by agents, publishers, literary journals, and magazines.” The report also noted that it was “difficult to assess how much of what the writers PEN America spoke to are experiencing stems from cultural boycotts and broader efforts to protest the war; how much from anti-Israel, anti-Zionist, or antisemitic sentiment; and how much reflects matters of business or taste, which are also shaped by geopolitics.”

Among the more famous examples the report used was the now-notorious decision of the literary magazine Guernica to initially publish - and then erase from its website - an essay by the Israeli writer and translator of Hebrew and Arabic Joanna Chen, in which she described volunteering to drive Palestinians from the West Bank (much of it now occupied by Israeli settlements) to receive care in Israeli hospitals. The organization that sponsors the transfer, Road to Recovery, was founded by Yuval Roth, whose own brother was kidnapped and killed by Hamas in 1993.

For the thought crime of daring to publish a progressive Israeli writer’s account of trying to find common ground with her Palestinian neighbors, ten members of the magazine’s volunteer staff resigned (Guernica’s progressive bonafides apparently did not extend to paying people for their labour). One, Madhuri Sastry, claimed that the essay was “a hand-wringing apologia for Zionism” that attempted “to soften the violence of colonialism and genocide.” The publication’s then-editor of fiction, Ishita Marwah, called the piece “genocide apologia.” Guernica’s founder, Michael Archer, subsequently published a self-flagilating note stating “Guernica regrets having published this piece, and has retracted it.” Despite the slander and calumny directed at it, the full article, titled “From the Edges of a Broken World,” is in fact a mournful meditation on human connection and the horrors of war, and was subsequently published by Washington Monthly and can - and should - be read here.

The PEN report also recounts the case of the Israeli writer Etgar Keret, author of the short story collection The Seven Good Years - well worth a read - among other works. Keret was among some 1,000 Israeli writers, musicians, actors and others who signed a petition demanding an end to the war in Gaza, denouncing “the killing of children and civilians, policies of starvation, mass displacement, and the senseless destruction of entire cities” as well as “war crimes” and calling on Israeli soldiers to actively disobey “illegal orders.” Keret’s signature was met with censure and death threats by the Israeli far right, but that was apparently not enough for those who threatened an Australian broadcaster for daring to consider having Keret on the air or, as Keret recounted it:

Festivals where organizers told him that other writers would resign or refuse to share a stage if he appeared. Some of the writers, he said, insisted that they had no issue with him or his positions but feared that “outside the hall, everyone will know that we sat with the Israeli writer.”

The report also noted a spreadsheet that circulated online in May 2024 which interrogated “Is your fav author a zionist???” and “included authors to be boycotted, based on whether they had expressed ‘Zionist’ views and whether they had sufficiently criticized Israel…..included on the list for a host of reasons, for example, based on a single Instagram post, attendance at literary events, posting ‘both sides’ statements, objecting to boycotts, visiting Israel, or writing about an Israeli fictional character.”

The article went on to quote writers, agents and professors - both Israeli and non-Israeli - attesting to what they felt was a hostile climate to Israeli and Jewish writers and themes.

In a sidebar, the article noted that “PEN America upholds a long-standing position opposing any efforts to inhibit the free international exchange of literature, art, knowledge, or culture, including cultural and academic boycotts” arguing that “such boycotts threaten the free expression rights not only of those associated with the boycotted institutions but also of those in the countries where the boycott is practiced.”

This was not news, as PEN America has maintained this position since at least 2007. Simultaneously with the new article’s publication, a new paragraph was added to this public stance stating that “PEN America also recognizes that participating in or advocating for boycotts is an exercise of free expression and protected political speech. We defend the rights of writers and academics who engage in or advocate for or against cultural and academic boycotts to be protected from retaliatory efforts to silence their voices or otherwise punish them.”

All in all, the report was a fairly anodyne account of the challenges faced by some writers at a politically challenging and polarizing time. It fit very much in the thematic scope of PEN America’s call in June 2025 that the U.S. government cease its transfer of offensive weapons to Israel or its characterization last September that the Israel’s military action in Gaza amounted to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The mere mention of the experience of Jewish and Israeli writers was apparently too much for some, however, and immediately after the article’s publication, Dinaw Mengestu, who had served as PEN America’s president for a mere 7 months, resigned, telling the New York Times that the report “might actually restrict or limit or suppress what is constitutionally protected speech,” before going on to claim that PEN America was guilty of “defending some rights while not defending others.”

Mengestu teaches at my old alma mater, Bard College, where some of us spent the early part of the year working diligently to dynamite Jeffrey Epstein associate and longtime president Leon Botstein out of his comfortable sinecure there (a struggle during which Mengestu was completely absent), so I took some interest in his comments. But before I go into them and the broader issues they raise in more detail, it may be worth giving a brief summary of my own views on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict over the years.

I have been ferociously critical of the actions of successive Israeli governments against the Palestinians virtually as long as I’ve been writing for public consumption. I have attended protests to call for the protection of Palestinian civilian lives and I believe that in their military assaults on Gaza since 2008 - Operation Cast Lead (2008-09), Operation Pillar of Defense (2012), Operation Protective Edge (2014) and Operation Swords of Iron (2023-24) - successive Israeli governments have unquestionably committed war crimes and probably crime against humanity. I strongly supported the International Criminal Court’s application for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant and Hamas’s Yahya Sinwar, Mohammed Deif and Ismail Haniyeh (who were then all still alive) in May 2024. I have written at my revulsion at the murder of some of Gaza’s best and most humanitarian creative souls - such as the artists Heba Zagout and Mohammed Sami Qariqa and the poet Hiba Kamal Abu Nada - by Israel’s assault there.

But none of that to me is a pretext to target, without discrimination, Israelis as Israelis or Jews as Jews, and this is where I seem to part company with too many on the left these days. Believing Israeli officials should be held accountable for their crimes in Gaza and denouncing the insanity of state-backed Israeli settler terrorism in the West Bank is one thing. Praising Hamas killers as “martyrs,” as the the group Students for Justice in Palestine has done, or chanting that “Resistance is justified when people are occupied” in reference to the October 2023 slaughter, as attendees at a rally in New York City’s Times Square co-sponsored by the Palestinian Youth Movement have done, is another.

In an article for The Atlantic amid the PEN upheaval, Gal Beckerman wrote that, when he reached to out Mengestu for comment, the latter argued that the PEN article was “a possible threat to the constitutional rights of those who advocate for shunning Israeli products.” Several current and former PEN staffers and board members, however, characterized Mengestu’s position as “highly partisan” and one in which he was “arguing that merely reporting on the stifling of one group’s free expression amounted to suppressing the rights of another.”

Given Mengestu’s behavior since his resignation, it is hard to argue with this point. Mengestu responded to the Atlantic article via an Instagram post in which he claimed that PEN’s report had been “trying to suppress constitutionally protected speech” and then sulked that - in a report about Jewish and Israeli writers - “terminology related to Jewish and Israeli identity appears more than a hundred times while the word Palestinian is used six times.” In a more recent Instagram post, Mengestu feverishly threw up straw men, claiming that “a writer who wants to publish an essay denying the genocide in Gaza or supporting racist ideology is not being discriminated against or silenced.” Unless one believes the continued existence of Israel itself is a “racist ideology,” none of the writers quoted in the PEN article did any such thing, and thus there is more than a little intellectual dishonesty in his claim. In a subsequent article on the platform Lit Hub, Mengestu again refused to even engage with the testimonies contained in the article he was attacking, and instead accused PEN America of “hypocrisy and dishonesty,” “bigotry” and “the most unethical kind of advocacy.” Throughout his writing on the subject, Mengestu displays a near-monomaniacal fixation on protecting the interests of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, whose own founder’s words say that his ultimate goal would be the destruction of Israel as “no Palestinian, rational Palestinian, not a sell-out Palestinian, will ever accept a Jewish state in Palestine,” and which even someone as far left as the political scientist Norman Finkelstein has referred to as a “cult” whose result would be “no Israel.”

Mengestu has been unwilling or unable to engage with the core argument of the PEN text - the isolation and exclusion of Israeli and Jewish writers - or simply believes that any injustice Jews and Israelis might endure is not even worthy of consideration. Given the increasingly shrill and broad tone of his public statements, Mengestu might not have quite made it to Louis-Ferdinand Céline’s Bagatelles pour un massacre territory yet, but give him time.

[In a response to the furor, PEN America Co-CEOs Summer Lopez and Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf released a statement that said the organization remained “proud to have published this piece, and we are proud that it sits within a broader body of work to defend and uplift the stories of writers across a range of perspectives, identities, and backgrounds….We will also hold firm to this organization’s mission and purpose, and to our commitment to a principled defense of free expression.” The response also listed dozens of examples of PEN America’s work defending an array of free speech that put the lie to many of Mengestu’s claims.]

One might ask why I - a non-Arab, non-Palestinian, non-Jewish, Israel-critical writer - would take an interest in what is, for most of the world, the arcane staffing drama of a free speech organization. My answer would be the same one I gave when I defended PEN America’s decision to honor the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo in the wake of the January 2015 Islamist terrorist attack there that killed 12 people: That the more what we do as writers is under threat, the more it is worth protecting and defending. PEN America’s decision back then was also met with opprobrium and derision by a tedious gallery of po-faced, policing scolds, many of whom clearly knew little about the magazine (which, incidentally, had spoken out in furious dissent against Israel’s 2008-2009 and 2014 assaults on Gaza), its history or the context in which it existed. But even a publication as scalding and at-times unpleasant as Charlie Hebdo can, through its relentless targeting of divisive forces such as the French far-right, religious fanaticism in all its forms or brutal economic austerity, inch towards the ultimate goal of literature, to break down - not build - walls between us as fellow humans as we try to bridge that which divides us and embrace, as hard as it can be sometimes, the common humanity we all share.

How much more ignorant would I be of the situation in Israel and Palestine if I had refused to read works like Amos Oz’s A Tale of Love and Darkness, Raja Shehadeh’s We Could Have Been Friends, My Father and I or David Grossman’s To the End of the Land because of the rottenness of the respective political currents they live under? What exactly would it profit someone’s understanding of the situation there to boycott, as has been suggested, an Israeli filmmaker like Nadav Lapid, one of the most scathing critics of the passive acceptance of so much of Israeli society of the terrible violence done in its name? More expansively, would the world benefit from the de-platforming of Indian authors because of the Indian state's 40+ year history of atrocious human rights abuses against the people of Kashmir? Should Ethiopian writers be silenced because of their government's horrific actions in Tigray? Should Emirati authors be refused because of their government's ongoing support of Sudan's genocidal Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia in Sudan?

From that starting point, Mengestu’s bigoted sectarianism - there’s no other way to accurately describe it - would be bad enough if it took place in a vacuum. But it takes place in a world where, from both the far-right and the far-left, it is increasingly physically dangerous to be Jewish, a fact that is in no way obviated by the criminal actions of the current Israeli government.

In New York City just last week, Raul Morales stabbed an Asian and then a Jewish man in Manhattan, the latter targeted outside of a synagogue where Morales screamed “Justice for Islam” and “Allahu Akbar” before the attack. This past March, a Lebanese-born US citizen, Ayman Mohamed Ghazali, committed a shooting and vehicle-ramming attack against the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan before committing suicide. Before the attack, two of Ghazali’s adult brothers, as well as his niece and nephew, were killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon. In May 2025, antisemitic fanatic Elias Rodriguez murdered 30-year-old Yaron Lischinsky and 26-year-old Sarah Milgrim, two Israeli Embassy employees, at an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., shooting Milgrim in the back as she tried to crawl away, then screaming “Free Palestine!” as he was arrested. Rodriguez had a long history of far left activism, including involvement with the so-called “People’s Congress of Resistance,” an event endorsed by such groups as Codepink and the Party for Socialism and Liberation, which have themselves actively supported dictatorships in Cuba, Venezuela and elsewhere, and also with the Chicago branch of the so-called ANSWER Coalition. In the most deadly antisemitic attack in U.S. history, in October 2018, the white nationalist Robert Bowers murdered 11 people and wounded 6 in an attack on the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after claiming on social media that Jews “were helping transport members of the migrant caravans” and writing “I can’t sit by and watch my people get slaughtered.”

Propelled into the public eye by the first Trump presidency beginning in 2017, there has been a steady drumbeat of performative antisemitism that has been normalized in U.S. political discourse, and the gradual change in the public’s reaction to it has been disturbing.

Nearly a decade ago, when white supremacists rioted and murdered someone in Charlottesville, Virginia while chanting “Jews will not replace us,” almost all of those on the left of the political spectrum were united in their revulsion. In 2026, however, when someone like Palestinian-American writer Susan Abulhawa spreads wild Protocols of the Elders of Zion-level Jew-baiting conspiracy theories accusing Jews of causing Germany’s defeat in World War I - arguments that wouldn’t feel out of place if pedaled by far right groups like The Order and Patriot Front - she is rewarded with a book deal from Simon & Schuster. Meanwhile, the antisemitic so-called “groyper” movement has increasingly placed itself at the centre of the Republican Party.

In the Portland suburb of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Jordan Perry, the general manager of the Lake Theater, felt it would be good fun to advertise the new Christopher Nolan adaption of Homer’s The Odyssey by featuring the message “Before there were the Jews, there was The Odyssey” on the theater’s marquee. Speaking to reporters, Perry claimed he did it because “through the media I consume, I believe modern-day antisemitism is exaggerated, mostly as a defense for Israel’s actions in the Middle East and its involvement in our politics…My intention…was to prod at everything being seemingly antisemitic with a statement that couldn’t possibly be construed as antisemitic.”

North of the border, two Montreal men were recently arrested for assaulting 8 members of the city’s Hasidic community, attacks that took place little more than a month after a man attempted to set fire to Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, one of Canada’s oldest synagogues just a few miles away from downtown Montreal. Across the Atlantic, the Jewish French DJ and LGBTQ activist Barbara Butch - for years the target of grotesque homophobic attacks by the French far right - found herself as the focus of the rage of La France Insoumise (LFI), the party of the far-left, antisemitic, dictator-loving French politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, when she attempted to perform at the Festival Cabaret Frappé in the city of Grenoble. The trigger for LFI’s anger appeared to be that she had signed an opinion piece published in the daily Le Point supporting a bill “aimed at combating renewed forms of anti-Semitism.” As Le Monde reported, when Butch attempted to perform, “more than a hundred pro-Palestinian activists had come to protest against her presence, amid jeers and obscene gestures. According to the artist and the city, plastic and glass bottles were also thrown onto the stage.” On the other side of the world, 15 people were murdered this past December when a father-son terrorist duo attacked a Hanukkah celebration on Sydney's Bondi Beach.

In such a global context, despite the fulsome denials from some, when one is willing to reject writers and their accounts of their lived experience on the basis of their identity alone, as has become increasingly acceptable, and work to increase their isolation, one is wandering several more steps into the murderer’s playground than any free-thinking person should be willing to go.

[None of this remotely suggests that creative artists of any one demographic should be especially free of rejection when their work goes over the line into actual incitement. The Israeli propagandist Guy Hochman, for example, has proven himself to be little more than a court jester for mass murder, and about as much of a “comedian” as the Nazi-sponsored German propaganda swing band Charlie and his Orchestra were “jazz musicians” or the génocidaire Rwandan crooner Simon Bikindi was a “folk singer.” This past January, PEN American wisely withdrew a statement critiquing the cancellation of Hochman’s performances in New York and Los Angeles.]

The Palestinians and the Israelis are doomed to one another and the sooner each side shakes off its repellent current crop of leaders - the war-mongering, empire-building Benjamin Netanyahu and his Jewish supremacist deputies like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich on the Israeli side and the homicidal Hamas and the corrupt, ossifying Palestinian Authority on the Palestinian side - the better for everyone. Netanyahu and his defense ministers Israel Katz and Yoav Gallant deserve to be in The Hague alongside the Hamas operatives still living who participated in the planning and execution of the 7 October attacks.

But I am not interested - nor should any of us be - in living in a world where we are all siloed in our zones of self-interest, or a society where every group or individual is responsible for speaking up for themselves, and none of us are interested in injustice until it comes knocking at our own doors.

The fates of our neighbors getting killed and kidnapped by the Trump government’s terrorizing thugs; the foreign nationals sent to an El Salvador torture prison; the Haitians waiting for their lives to come crashing down after the cancelation of their Temporary Protected Status; the Iranian-Americans looking worriedly at their phones for news of their relatives back home; and, yes, the Israelis, Palestinians, Muslims and Jews facing the fallout of their leaders’ terrible decisions are all linked. Facing such relentless inhuman machinery, we must keep talking and find a better way forward than to forever stand facing one another, daggers drawn, waiting to land the fatal blow.