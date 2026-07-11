Cubans protesting against the regime in Havana, Cuba, July 2021 (Reuters).

“There are those who maintain that people throw themselves into the sea over insignificant economic deprivations,” the Cuban author Zoé Valdés wrote in her 1995 novel La nada cotidiana (translated into English as Yocandra in the Paradise of Nada). “But anyone who says that simply doesn’t know Cuba. Doesn’t know the terror and hunger the Cuban people have known; people who say that are those whose knowledge of the country is limited to the luxury hotels and the government.”

As Cuba marks the fifth anniversary of the epochal July 2021 protests that shook the country and the communist dictatorship that has squatted over it since 1959, I found myself thinking about those words. For decades, Cuba has been the playground for the revolutionary fantasises of outsiders, with perhaps the example par excellence of this being the Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez, an extraordinary writer and wretched human being who acted as a willing spy for the tyranny against his fellow authors. For its people, meanwhile, Cuba has existed half as a private finca for the Castro family and their allies in the country’s communist and military elite and half a kind of open-air jail - where the hand of repression could strangle or release depending on the political moment - for its ordinary citizens.

This summer, Cuba finds itself in agony. It has been brutalized by the Trump administration’s indefensible policy of collective punishment, ostensibly designed to drive the regime - of which President Miguel Díaz-Canel has been the figurehead since 2019 - from power. These measures have had the effect of further reducing the grinding daily struggle of average Cubans to greater levels of misery and penury than decades of failed policy had already brought them to.

Meanwhile, too many self-described progressives remain quick to excuse the Cuban government’s culpability in the country’s distress. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made repeated propaganda trips to the island to defend the regime, and earlier this year they joined other bottom-feeding detritus of the campist international left such as the Neville Roy Singham-supported Code Pink and People’s Forum, Progressive International and the antisemitic, misogynistic Twitch streamer Hasan Piker to base themselves in fine hotels in Havana in a foray that veered between a mélange of poverty porn human safari and self-aggrandizing selfie opportunity.

The simple fact is that, since legislative elections were held in 1950 under the administration of democratically-elected President Carlos Prío Socarrás, the people of Cuba have been prevented through force of arms and threat of state violence from being able to choose what kind of political and economic system they want to be governed by. The March 1952 coup d’état that led to seven years of dictatorship under Fulgencio Batista (who himself had served as a democratically-elected president from 1940 until 1944) put an end to that. Nevertheless, as thuggish and awful as Batista’s second advent was, the Cuba of the 1950s was not, as some would like to portray it, a place of utter squalor.

There were great inequalities between town and country and between the races. Batista himself was referred to as el mulato lindo (the handsome mulatto) while in the military and was famously refused admittance to one exclusive Havana club on this basis. But as the 2005 PBS documentary Fidel Castro noted, Cuba ranked fifth in the hemisphere in per capita income, third in life expectancy, and second in per capita ownership of automobiles, and its literacy rate was 76 percent – the fourth highest in Latin America. It ranked 11th in the world in the number of doctors per capita, its income distribution compared favorably with that of other Latin American societies (and certainly in the Caribbean itself), and there was a vibrant, engaged middle class. Music, especially, thrived.

Batista’s 1959 overthrow by Fidel Castro and his rebel army got rid of one problem but ushered in a seemingly-endless 67 years of remorseless communist night, where dictatorial repression married to economic ignorance and idolatrous militarism. The author Reinaldo Arenas searingly chronicled his experience of being on the sharp end of the government’s hatred both for being a free-thinking intellectual and a gay man in his memoir Antes que anochezca (Before Night Falls), and, as the author Heberto Padilla wrote in his novel on Cuba in the 1960s, En mi jardín pastan los héroes (Heroes Are Grazing in My Garden)

A revolution is not simply the excited rush of plans, dreams, old longings for redemption and social justice that want to see the light of day which the revolution gushes at its beginning. It has its dark side, too, difficult, dirty almost...Repression, overzealous police vigilance, suspicion, summary verdicts, firing squads…Did tyrants love their countries? He thought they did, with the darkest, most jealous and constant love…In every act of terror there is a desperate desire to persuade.

But persuade Cuba’s regime never did, and many Cubans, denied the vote at home, voted with their feet. 248,000 Cubans fled to the US between 1959 and 1962; 260,600 between 1965 and 1973; 124,800 during the Mariel boatlift in 1980; an estimated 30,900 to 35,000 on fragile rafts during 1994; and at least half a million between 2022 and 2024. Cuba’s regime sent medical missions abroad, but obligated its doctors to work in conditions of virtual serfdom and pocketed the money paid to them by foreign governments.

Even during Cuba’s so-called Período Especial (Special Period) throughout the early to mid 1990s, which followed the collapse of its patron, the Soviet Union, there was always money for the security apparatus, and to tie its practitioners to the survival of the regime. As the Cuban writer Pedro Juan Gutiérrez chronicled in his ribald book covering the period, Trilogía sucia de La Habana (Dirty Havana Trilogy):

It’s the only way to turn people into mercenaries: by convincing them they’re part of the power structure. When the truth is they’re not even allowed to approach the throne. That’s why they’re chosen from among the most backward types or the most twisted, fucked-up ones. After years go by, they’re left with an incredible sense of failure and defeat, of time wasted. They’ve enjoyed the power of weapons, the stick in hand, of lording it over their fellow citizens and humiliating them and beating them and shoving them into cells. Finally, some of them understand, with their livers shot, that they’re miserable beasts, club in hand. But by then they’re so scared, they can’t let go.

The détente between the United States and Cuba that began under Barack Obama in 2014 slammed shut when Trump’s first term in office began in 2017 and never really reopened. The long rule of the Castro brothers - Fidel from 1959 until 2008 and Raúl from 2008 until 2019 - staggered into that of Miguel Díaz-Canel, who largely acts as a valet for the interests of the family and sprawling entities such as the military-run Grupo de Administración Empresarial S.A. (GAESA), which currently holds $18 billion in assets, larger than the international reserves of entire nations like Costa Rica, Uruguay and Panama.

The Castros continue to act as a kind of royal family on the island. Raúl’s daughter, Mariela Castro, runs the Centro Nacional de Educación Sexual (CENESEX), a government entity that is ostensibly a teaching, research, and assistance institution in the area of sexuality and portrays itself as advocating in behalf of the rights of LGBTQ people, but which Castro runs as a personal fiefdom despite being a highly privileged hetrosexual CIS woman. [In May 2019, when hundreds of LGBTQ activists attempted a conga parade through La Habana Vieja, an unauthorized event that was separate from the regime’s “official” LGBTQ events affiliated with the CENESEX, the march was immediately set upon by security forces, its leaders beaten and arrested.] Until his death in 2022, Raúl’s son-in-law, Luis Alberto Rodríguez López-Calleja, ran GAESA, and Rodríguez López-Calleja’s son, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, known as El Cangrejo (The Crab), is a high-ranking Ministry of Interior official who has been documented to live a lavish lifestyle despite the country’s deprivations. Fidel Castro’s grandson, Sandro Castro, is a social media influencer who hosts foreign journalists in his apartment humming with electricity as the surrounding neighborhood sits in darkness from blackouts.

Given such a state of affairs - official affluence and public desperation - it is hardly surprising that the social explosion of July 2021 occurred, or, given its previous bonafides, that the regime responded to it, as Human Rights Watch detailed, by “systematically [engaging] in arbitrary detention, ill-treatment of detainees, and abuse-ridden criminal prosecutions in response to overwhelmingly peaceful anti-government protests.”

Currently, the regime is holding around 1,300 political prisoners, with nearly two hundred jailed during the first half of 2026 alone. These include some of the island’s leading lights of music, art, literature and journalism, along with feminists, LGBTQ activists and hundreds of ordinary citizens. The rapper Maykel “Osorbo” Castillo Pérez, designated a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, is currently serving nine years in prison for “contempt” and “public disorder,” but his real crime was to dare to stand up to the regime’s abuses and hypocrisy in his music, most notably as part of the collective behind the 2021 song “Patria y Vida.” The performance artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara - who grew up in Cerro, one of Havana’s poorest neighborhoods and in 2020 observed to me that “the Cuban regime is weighted on the basis of white men, macho, patriarchal white men” - is jailed under the same “contempt” and “public disorder” charges as Castillo Pérez and has also begin designated a prisoner of conscience. [Though he was scheduled to be released this week, Otero Alcántara remains in state custody, his whereabouts unknown at the time of writing.] Convicted of “public disorder,” “contempt” and “resistance,” the poet and activist María Cristina Garrido Rodríguez also remains in jail. The Youtuber Sulmira Martínez Pérez, better known as “Salem,” was thrown in jail for “contempt” and “crimes against the constitutional order” for calling for nonviolent protests against the government.

If anything, as Trump has tightened the vice, the government has grown even more repressive, and, in a report last month, the Madrid-based organization Prisoners Defenders concluded “the Cuban regime has shifted part of its repressive capacity from reacting to protests to the preventive identification of critical citizens through digital surveillance, territorial monitoring, and preemptive criminalization.”

The dissident Leonardo Romero Negrín, whose ribs were broken during his arrest in July 2021, was again arrested earlier this month in Centro Habana after taking part in a cacerolazo (as pot-and-pan banging protests are known). The social media commentator Anna Bensi (née Ana Sofía Benítez Sirvente) was summoned and held at the police station in Alamar, just outside Havana, for 11 hours and threatened with imprisonment. Aniette González García - who had been jailed for three years for “insulting national symbols” after taking a photo of herself wrapped in the Cuban flag with the hashtag #LaBanderaEsDeTodos (The Flag Belongs to Everyone) - continues to be harassed by state security in Camagüey. At the beginning of the month, following more than two years in pretrial detention, the Cuban government’s trial against eight activists from the Cuba Primero organization concluded under conditions of virtual secrecy at the Prisión Provincial El Típico in Las Tunas in the country’s east, with the regime requesting between six and nine years in jail for the defendants. As activist Mario Alberto Hernández Leyva, the vice president of the Movimiento Opositores por una Nueva República (MONR), told the journalist Karla Pérez after his most recent detention by state security (which included being beaten, stripped and photographed), “it’s not easy to live in a country that tries to kill its citizens.”

Aniette González García posing with the Cuban flag.

Outside of the prison walls, protests have grown, both in their frequency and the geographic range. The Observatorio Cubano de Conflictos recorded 107 protests during the month June alone, with the greatest incidence occurring in Havana and Santiago de Cuba. In the Havana neighborhood of Cotorro, a centre for training police for the regime’s oppressive security apparatus enjoys an uninterrupted supply of electricity while the surrounding neighborhood goes with it for days, leading to frequent protests. In Havana’s Luyanó district, residents pound on pots and pans in the street shouting for water and electricity. In Havana’s La Lima barrio, residents have held multiple protests outside of the Communist Party headquarters there. In Santiago de Cuba, students, with mocking irony, even chanted “Down with Batista!” In the eastern town of Contramaestre, protesters shouting “Turn on the electricity!” “Freedom!” and “Contramaestre doesn’t want any more communism” even briefly set fire to a Communist Party-run museum dedicated to Orlando Pantoja Tamayo, part of Cuba’s 1959 Communist vanguard who subsequently died while fighting with Ernesto “Che” Guevara in Bolivia in 1967.

Even for those not explicitly protesting, the necessity of negotiating daily life through an oppressive atmosphere of potential state violence is clear. In the heavily Afro-Cuban barrio of Regla, just across the bay from La Habana Vieja, where residents have been camping out in front of the offices of the municipal government in protest, a militarized police presence has become the norm, with one resident telling the outlet 14ymedio “They set up checkpoints every two or three blocks…They don’t even let you get angry anymore.” During the Día de San Pedro festivities in Santiago de Cuba in June, a heavy police presence was reported throughout the city. In Camagüey, Amaury Vázquez Villalón, an Afro-Cuban and the founder of the Casa Madiba sociocultural project, denounced what he said was official pressure on artists not to participate in its events as authorities demanded he first seek permission for events - unliked other cultural bodies in the city - “as if I were an obedient slave.”

As we mark. the fifth anniversary of the July 2021 protests, let us hold the people of Cuba in our hearts, assailed as they are by merciless forces, both internal and external, over which they have little control. Though most of the friends I made on my visits to the island over the years are now scattered to the four winds in other countries, I deeply wish I could hop on the flight from Tampa to Havana and bring to the world a glimpse of what is really going on there. With little money on hand and even less interest from media outlets in financing foreign reporting these days, however, for the moment, at least, this will have to do. The Cuban people have suffered too long. May we, not too long from now, be able to stand with them in the streets of their battered, extraordinary nation and legitimately toast to a free Cuba.