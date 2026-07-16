There was a light rain and thunder rumbling overhead as we made our way down the path and into the forest. I was taking a Sunday afternoon break from reading and writing with a friend of mine, a Venezuelan-American teacher and translator, and though Hillsborough River State Park, just north of Tampa, barely qualifies as wilderness by most standards, I am always impressed by how quickly one is shrouded in the green world upon entering here, a metro area of some 3.2 million rapidly disappearing outside of its confines. The recent rains had made everything a lush green, and storms had knocked down some trees across our path, obliging us to step over them.