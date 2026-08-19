Photo by the author, Hillsborough River, Summer 2026.

A friend and I headed up to a state park north of Tampa recently, where a path cuts through the forest along the Hillsborough River, surrounding walkers in a shady and seemingly-primordial green world despite the proximity to such a large population centre. It was raining that afternoon, hard enough to make the trails a muddy walkway that suggested the idea of simply chilling under a covered little veranda that leaned out over the river was a good one.

The raindrops splashed on the face of the slow-moving water in an elegant ballet and then, gradually, we saw the serpentine approach of the area’s true residents, yellow eyes breaking the river’s surface.